The Chemours (NYSE:CC) PT Raised to $40.00

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CC. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NYSE CC opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.62. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

