The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CTY stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.01.
The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.