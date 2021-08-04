The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.80

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CTY stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The City of London Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 304.23 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 404 ($5.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.01.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.