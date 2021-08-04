The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $154.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.