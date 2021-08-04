The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GEO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 176,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

