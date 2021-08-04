The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $6.87

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.15. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 12,831 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GEO. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $914.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,220,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 284,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 73,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

