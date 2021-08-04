The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €109.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.88 ($115.15).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €86.45 ($101.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €87.41. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

