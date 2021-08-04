The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.71. 38,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.75. The company has a market capitalization of $351.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.