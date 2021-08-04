The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LGL opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The LGL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.