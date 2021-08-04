The Manitowoc (MTW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect The Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MTW stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $823.91 million, a PE ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
The Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Further Reading: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.