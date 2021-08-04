The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $281.82

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 281.82 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.67), with a volume of 210536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61).

The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.36%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue purchased 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

