The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $50.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $1,636,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in The Mosaic by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 340,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 58,574 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in The Mosaic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

