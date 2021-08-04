The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Down 4.2%

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.77. 2,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 117,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.05 million, a PE ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.