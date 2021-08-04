The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $97.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.83.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:PGR opened at $96.61 on Friday. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 176,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 91,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

