The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. 45,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,038. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.