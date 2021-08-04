The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $295.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $213.63 and a twelve month high of $296.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after buying an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

