The Shyft Group (SHYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY21 guidance at $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

