The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $49,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,866. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

