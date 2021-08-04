The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,611 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $150.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.59.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

