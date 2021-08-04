The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 7,579,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,270. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.