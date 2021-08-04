Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

TBPH traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. 11,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,060. The company has a market cap of $857.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

