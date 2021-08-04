THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.27 and a beta of 1.36. THK has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

