Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 150,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
