Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 150,000 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $23,610,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

