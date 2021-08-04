Thomas E. Frooman Sells 16,904 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CTAS stock opened at $390.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $297.05 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

