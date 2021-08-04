Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. United Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,072,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $365.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $176.63 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

