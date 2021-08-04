Tiaa Fsb Has $13.22 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,638,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.