Tiaa Fsb Has $29.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,565 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.