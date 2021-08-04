Tiaa Fsb Purchases 100,049 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 28.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 455,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 251,196 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

