Tiaa Fsb Purchases 66,633 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $240.92 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,281 shares of company stock worth $116,188,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.