Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,575 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $205.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.81. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.