TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0132

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $737,649.90 and $4.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.46 or 0.00885669 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

