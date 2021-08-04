Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 131.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $22.42 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 131.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00061195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.24 or 0.00833929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00094336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

