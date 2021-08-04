Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Trading Up 0.1%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.95 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.05 ($0.71). 31,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 172,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £179.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.07.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

