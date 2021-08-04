Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,930. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -180.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

