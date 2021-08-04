Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

