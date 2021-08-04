Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.47 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.77 or 0.00083036 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $32.47 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00047938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00144636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,448.78 or 0.99947538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.28 or 0.00846929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,580 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.