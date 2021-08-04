Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives €45.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

Several equities research analysts have commented on FP shares. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Total stock opened at €39.69 ($46.69) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.51. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

