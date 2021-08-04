Trabzonspor Fan Token Price Tops $4.74 (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00012428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00360754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CRYPTO:TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

