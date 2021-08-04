TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

