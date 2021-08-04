Tracy L. Skeans Sells 18,824 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $133.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

