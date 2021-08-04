Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,220 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,416% compared to the typical daily volume of 337 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 1,403,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 139,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

