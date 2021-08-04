Traders Purchase High Volume of Nielsen Put Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,496 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the typical volume of 664 put options.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

