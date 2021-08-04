Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

DFAI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,573. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.56.

