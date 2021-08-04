Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. 18,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,324. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28.

