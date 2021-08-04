Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.40. 424,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $406.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.