Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,004. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

