Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $523,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $331,161.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,182,238 shares of company stock valued at $489,981,208. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

