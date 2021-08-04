Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 18,721 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 18,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

