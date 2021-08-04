Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $888.30. 10,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,305. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $876.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

