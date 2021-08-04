TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,858. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

