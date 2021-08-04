TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 1,971,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRSWF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TRSWF stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.